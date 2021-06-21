California eviction moratorium protection can have long-term consequences

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — While California officially reopened last week, that doesn’t mean financial struggles have gone away for those impacted by the pandemic, especially when it comes to paying rent.

On Monday Governor Gavin Newsom said California will pay past-due rent over the last year. But one question still remains: will California continue to ban evictions beyond June 30th?

While federal eviction protections are set to expire in less than two weeks, California passed its own protections that applied to more people. The ban prohibits landlords from evicting tenants unable to pay rent due to the coronavirus.

But one property owner says this ban will have lasting negative effects for those it’s trying to help. Tony Ramirez says as mom and pop landlords are getting pushed out after not being able to pay their mortgage big corporations are swooping in and raising the rent for everyone regardless of how long you’ve been a tenant.

“Now we see the eviction moratorium or something happening, but what’s gonna happen next? Rents are going to go up, maybe because now we have big evictions or big bills on the tenant's tab. Who's going to cover those rents and if someone covers them? How fast is that going to happen,” asks Ramirez