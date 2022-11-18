California experiences avocado shortage while Mexico lowers avocado prices

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — While it may seem like the price of everything is increasing, Mexican avocado prices are actually decreasing. There's no shortage of Mexican avocados this season either. There's actually a surplus leading to much lower prices.

Michael Wolfe, an avocado shack owner, says that last year he paid about $50 per case for Mexican avocados. This year, he is only paying $30 per case, making the average price $1 and 5 cents per pound.

While the price of Mexican avocados is dropping, the price of California avocados remains high.

"There's less acreage producing avocados in California than there was 10 years ago," said Wolfe.

It's not just customers feeling the impact of fewer California avocados. Restaurant owners are struggling as well, leading to menu price increases.

Wolfe explained that, as of right now, the farthest north you can grow avocados in California is San Simeon and the farthest south is San Diego. As temperatures continue to increase, the agricultural landscape could change, meaning avocados could be grown farther north. However, it also means losing acreage farther south.