California faces summerlike spring heat wave

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Firefighter Ernesto Naranjo takes a drink break while battling a brush fire along the 118 freeway Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Chatsworth, Calif. California's weather roller coaster is headed up, with forecasts for widespread summerlike heat. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Posted at 10:34 AM, Apr 07, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forecasters are warning of unseasonable heat up and down California as a strong ridge of high pressure continues to build across the West.

Record or near-record highs are likely Thursday in many areas, with gusty Santa Ana winds thrown into the mix in Southern California.

The National Weather Service says temperatures topped 80 degrees before 9 a.m. at some locations.

The heat is predicted to persist through Friday before dramatic cooling during the weekend brings a chance of precipitation early next week, including mountain snow showers.

The Sacramento weather office says the outlook for mid-April and beyond favors a continued warmer-than-normal temperature pattern.

