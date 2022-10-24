California farmers brace for dry winter

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — It's not the forecast that California farmers wanted to hear, but a dry winter is coming. At least, that is likely going to be the reality yet again.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its winter outlook for California. An image posted by the agency shows a prediction 90 days into the future. The image shows precipitation levels will be below average in the central valley and through Southern California.

"La Niña is a cooling of the equatorial water temperatures," said Craig Shoemakers, a Meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

La Niña is a dry system that moves from Western Canada down through Northern California and it is headed for farmers.

Jasdeep Bains is the Director of Farm Management for Diamond B Company, primarily farming peaches and almonds. Bains is concerned by the agency's stark prediction. No rain obviously means less profit for growers.

"You have to start assessing laying people off and that's going to be a larger issue because then you'll be talking about unemployment rate," said Bains.