Watch Now
NewsCovering California

Actions

California Governor Gavin Newsom blocks parole of Manson follower

Patricie Krenwinkel
AP
FILE - This March 3, 1970 file photo shows Patricia Krenwinkel entering the court in Los Angeles. Krenwinkel participated in the Tate-LaBianca killings. She was a 19-year-old secretary when she met Manson at a party. Convicted of murder, she testified at a parole hearing in 2016 that she repeatedly stabbed Folger at Tate's home and stabbed Leno LaBianca in the stomach with a fork, then wrote "Helter Skelter," ''Rise" and "Death to Pigs" on walls with his blood. A California parole panel recommended her release for the first time, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo, File)
Patricie Krenwinkel
Posted at 6:31 AM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 09:32:22-04

CALIFORNIA — California Governor Gavin Newsom blocked the parole of Manson Family member Patricia Krenwinkel on Friday, October 14th.

The Governor's action followed the recommendation in May for a California parole board to release her after 53 years in prison. Newsom says he does not believe Krenwinkel can be safely released from prison at this time.

The 74-year-old was convicted of seven counts of first-degree murder in the August 1969 Manson Family killings of seven people. The follower of Charles Manson admitted in court testimony that she stabbed one of the victims 28 times.

Krenwinkel was sentenced to death in 1971 but continued to be imprisoned after California outlawed the death penalty the following year.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living Spooky Szn Costume Contest

Submit Your Picture Today + Vote for Your Favorite!