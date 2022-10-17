California Governor Gavin Newsom blocks parole of Manson follower

CALIFORNIA — California Governor Gavin Newsom blocked the parole of Manson Family member Patricia Krenwinkel on Friday, October 14th.

The Governor's action followed the recommendation in May for a California parole board to release her after 53 years in prison. Newsom says he does not believe Krenwinkel can be safely released from prison at this time.

The 74-year-old was convicted of seven counts of first-degree murder in the August 1969 Manson Family killings of seven people. The follower of Charles Manson admitted in court testimony that she stabbed one of the victims 28 times.

Krenwinkel was sentenced to death in 1971 but continued to be imprisoned after California outlawed the death penalty the following year.