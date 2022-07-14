California Governor Gavin Newsom receives award for education policy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom is being recognized for his contribution to schools across the state. In Washington Wednesday, Newsom was awarded the Frank Newman Award for State Innovation from the Education Commission of the States.

During the event, Newsom expressed his concerns about education being under assault.

"I do believe education's under assault in a way that I've never experienced in my lifetime. I really believe that. I thought it was bad back in the day when we debated the merits around vouchers back in the good old days, the 90's black and white movie days, people had different opinions about charter schools. But what's happening now, banning books, suppressing speech, the othering of our students, teachers, parents. It's alarming."

Newsom recently signed a California budget that gives education the highest level of funding in the state's history.

His appearance to accept the award comes as speculation increases that he may be looking at a 2024 presidential bid.