California High-Speed Rail Project reaches 10,000 jobs milestone

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Work on the California High-Speed Rail Project is continuing, and the project is continuing to provide jobs to Central Valley residents. On Tuesday, February 14, there was a celebration, as the project reached the 10,000 jobs milestone.

Out of the 10,000 workers hired, 2,000 are from Kern County, and according to Central Valley Regional Director Garth Fernandez, 73 percent of the workers on the high-speed rail project come from the Central Valley.

"Two years ago, we had a banner that said 5,000, and two years later, even through covid, we find that we are at 10,000, and we have a long way to go at building this corridor," said Fernandez.

In addition to construction jobs, the high-speed rail project has also brought in architects, engineers, planners, and even offers a pre-apprentice training program.

According to the California High-Speed Rail Authority, not only does the high-speed rail introduce another form of transportation, but it also brings in economic growth, cleaner air, and reduces the emission of greenhouse gases.

When the project is complete, the high-speed train will travel at 200 miles per hour or more, meaning the commute from San Francisco to Los Angeles by rail will be roughly 3 hours long, half the time the trip takes by car.

As for the workers who have been hired, Fernandez says they will have additional contracts to be able to continue working after the project is complete.