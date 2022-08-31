California Highway Patrol announces Maximum Enforcement Period to be set over Labor Day weekend

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol announced that they will be implementing a Maximum Enforcement Period throughout California over Labor Day weekend. The announcement was delivered via press release on Wednesday, August 31st.

The Maximum Enforcement Period will take place from September 2nd until September 5th due to an anticipated increase in traffic. Officers will be on the lookout for traffic violations and those who are suspected to be driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

According to the patrol, over 40 people were killed on California roads during the same weekend in 2021. There were also 985 people arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. Meanwhile, more than 6,000 drivers received speeding tickets.

“Alcohol-and drug-impaired driving continues to be a leading cause of traffic fatalities and injuries in California, and the moment an impaired driver gets behind the wheel, they put themselves and every other person on the road in great danger,” said California Highway Patrol Commissioner Amanda Ray in the press release. “The CHP is committed to enforcement and non-enforcement strategies, including education and community engagement, to ensure the highest level of safety for everyone traveling throughout California during the holiday.”

The California Highway Patrol would like to remind travelers to always buckle up, never drive while impaired, and drive at a safe speed. They also encourage anyone who suspects a driver of being impaired to call 911.