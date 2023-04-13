California Highway Patrol ends hour-long chase with pit maneuver

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol brought a chase to a dramatic conclusion with a spike strip and pit maneuver in Los Angeles County on Wed, April 12.

Authorities said they initially tried to pull the driver over for an alleged unsafe lane change. The driver then led police on a nearly hour-long chase on both the 5 and 107 freeways.

The man swerved across lanes amid traffic and squeezed past cars before officers took out two of his tires with a spike strip. With the car slowing down, a pit maneuver was used to stop it.

After the car was stopped, the suspect got out and ran. He checked cars for unlocked doors and appeared to try to carjack other drivers before an officer confronted the driver with a taser and police were able to subdue him on the street.

It appears that no one was hurt.

