California Highway Patrol, Red Cross warn travelers not to drive through water

Nic Coury/AP
Multiple blocks of the Aptos Beach Flats neighborhood are flooded in Aptos, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Damaging hurricane-force winds, surging surf and heavy rains from a powerful “atmospheric river” pounded California on Thursday, knocking out power to tens of thousands, causing flooding, and contributing to the deaths of at least two people, including a child whose home was hit by a falling tree. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Posted at 9:39 AM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 12:39:49-05

(KERO) — Law enforcement and emergency crews are urging everyone traveling to be mindful of how this weather will impact driving.

Fire and emergency crews have been rescuing people trapped inside their vehicles all along the coast. The California Highway Patrol told 23ABC that when road closures are in effect, it is for a reason.

Officials with the American Red Cross are also cautioning everyone against trying to drive through the water. They say to keep an eye on any evacuation orders that are subject to change and to keep track of any warnings about flash flooding.

