California insurance commissioner's office to host online informational workshop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Concerns are growing about the future of home insurance policies in California after Allstate and State Farm announced they will not write any new policies for homes in the state due to wildfire risk and high home construction and repair costs. In response, the California Department of Insurance is taking action to help residents understand what's going on.

CDI has announced that they will be hosting a public workshop over Zoom on July 13 at 1:00 pm. The workshop will focus on teaching California insurance holders how insurance companies use risk assessment tools in the face of growing climate change threats.

The workshop aims to gather expertise and input that could benefit consumers through increased insurance coverage options, fair pricing, and greater recognition by insurance companies of federal, state, and local investments in wildfire safety, prevention, and mitigation.

Anyone interested in attending this workshop can visit the event registration page on Zoom to sign up.