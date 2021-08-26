California inventors test a solar-powered train

(KERO) — History was made over the weekend in California when a group of investors tested out the first solar-powered train. The train has no batteries and turns solar power directly into horsepower that it then uses to move.

Over the weekend the two inventors took it out to a train track and tested it out. During that test, they say the train traveled over 30 miles per hour. Ryan Martin of the Northwest Pacific Railroad says trains won't be powered by solar power anytime soon But tests like these could be what helps move the industry in that direction.

"The sky's the limit. You double the size of this thing, double the speed, you know, we're going off into a different race for transportation."

The inventors are hoping to double the train's size next year and try and break the record for the fastest solar-powered vehicle.