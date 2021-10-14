California law phases out some gas-powered equipment

(KERO) — Gas-powered lawn equipment like lawn mowers and generators is being phased out in California.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the new law over the weekend ordering state regulators to ban the sale of new gas powered equipment by 2024.

Ryan Huson, with Holley Generator and Equipment, says he understands California's emission goals but the switch to battery-powered products is going to cost his company.

"I've seen them from hundreds of dollars on up, it just depends on how big the battery," said Huson.

The Portable Generator Manufacturer's Association is raising concerns over the reliability of battery-backed equipment during times when there are PG&E power outages.

"We just don't think the zero emission portable generators are suitable. But even in a power outage you can go to a gas station and get more gas," said Joseph Harding,

Technical director for the Portable Generator Manufacturer's Association.

Under the new law, people who currently own gas generators can continue using them after 2028.