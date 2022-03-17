Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California lawmakers vote to make abortions cheaper

California Abortion
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - People rally in support of abortion rights at the state Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., May 21, 2019. A bill announced, Thursday, March 3, 3022, by Senate President Pro Team Toni Atkins, a Democrat, that would let nurse practitioners who have the required training to perform first trimester abortions without the supervision by a doctor. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
California Abortion
Posted at 3:16 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 18:16:30-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have voted to make abortions much cheaper for people on private health insurance plans.

The Assembly voted on Thursday to ban private health plans from charging things like co-pays or deductibles for abortions.

The bill is headed for a Senate vote before heading to the governor's desk.

If signed into law, California would become the fourth state to ban these fees.

Democrats are trying to make it easier to get an abortion in California ahead of a potential U.S. Supreme Court decision this summer that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

A bill would create a fund of public and private dollars to help people coming to California to get abortions.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!