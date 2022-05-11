Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California lays out plan to drastically cut fossil fuel use

California-Climate Change
Reed Saxon/AP
FILE - This aerial photo shows the Standard Oil Refinery in El Segundo, Calif., with Los Angeles International Airport in the background and the El Porto neighborhood of Manhattan Beach, Calif., in the foreground on May 25, 2017. A plan released by the California Air Resources Board on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, recommends a majority of the state's oil refineries install carbon capture technology by 2030. Such technology could be used to capture carbon emissions so they don't go out into the atmosphere. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
California-Climate Change
Posted at 10:48 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 13:48:30-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California air regulators said Tuesday the state should cut petroleum use by 91% by 2045 in order to achieve ambitious climate change goals.

The plan released by the California Air Resources Board sets a roadmap for the state to be so-called carbon neutral by that year. That means as much carbon is removed from the air as is emitted.

California's 2045 deadline is among the most ambitious in the nation.

The plan says the state could reach its goals through a drastic reduction in the use of oil and gas to power buildings and vehicles plus the use of technology to capture and store emissions that remain.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!