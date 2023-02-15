California legislation targeting deceptive fees announced by Attorney General Rob Bonta

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta and other state officials held a press conference announcing legislation that aims to protect consumers from deceptive practices on Tues, Feb 14.

Some examples of deceptive practices include items being advertised for one price yet being sold at a higher cost because of hidden fees.

Bonta shared exactly what the legislation is hoping to stop.

"This bill will help put an end to bait and switch practices, strengthening California's false advertising and unfair competition laws," said Bonta. "Today's bill is being announced along with a full legislation package to help protect Californians from hidden fees."

According to Bonta, at least 85 percent of Americans have encountered an unexpected or hidden fee over the past two years through this growing practice.