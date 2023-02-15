Watch Now
California legislation targeting deceptive fees announced by Attorney General Rob Bonta

Noah Berger/AP
FILE - In this March 24, 2021, file photo, California Assemblyman Rob Bonta speaks during a news conference shortly after California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced his nomination for state's attorney general in San Francisco. California's nominee for state attorney general on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, promised to hold police accountable for misconduct, as lawmakers offered veiled criticism of his predecessor who is now in the Biden administration. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Posted at 10:08 AM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 13:11:58-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta and other state officials held a press conference announcing legislation that aims to protect consumers from deceptive practices on Tues, Feb 14.

Some examples of deceptive practices include items being advertised for one price yet being sold at a higher cost because of hidden fees.

Bonta shared exactly what the legislation is hoping to stop.

"This bill will help put an end to bait and switch practices, strengthening California's false advertising and unfair competition laws," said Bonta. "Today's bill is being announced along with a full legislation package to help protect Californians from hidden fees."

According to Bonta, at least 85 percent of Americans have encountered an unexpected or hidden fee over the past two years through this growing practice.

