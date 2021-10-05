California man creates dazzling light show for Halloween

TRACY, Calif. (KERO) — A California man creates a dazzling light show for Halloween.

Every year there's something strange in this Tracy, Calif.,neighborhood

"During halloween we got a few thousand kids trick or treating, so its a spooky kinda creepy environment," said Tom Betgeorge, creator of annual light show.

This year, Betgeorge is trying a theme that's Neo and improved.

"I remember vividly going to the theater and being blown away by the matrix and so when I saw that the new one was coming out I thought of a way I could make my house look like the matrix and i feel like it was meant to be," said Betgeorge.

So this year's spooktacular is set to the beat of Rage Against the Machine's "Wake Up" known from the ending scene of "The Matrix."

"Typically I would say the average show we put on is about 350 hours of work to program," said Betgeorge.

The annual holiday light display has become tradition for so many

"We'll get a few thousand people here a night," said Betgeorge.

It's free but Tom accepts donations on behalf of a local shelter.

Tom says it's really all about being festive with family and friends

"My son who's 11-months-old loves listening with my while I program," said Betgeorge.

"They're gonna remember doing the decorations with mom or dad and thats what matters most."

Tom leaves the wires up on his house year round, so he's not starting from scratch every season and yes, I asked about the electricity bill. Tom says because he uses

LED lights, he's only spending about $3 per night to run the show.