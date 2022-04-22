Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California man gets life in prison in Montana deputy's death

Gavel with Scales of Justice (FILE)
23ABC News
Gavel with Scales of Justice (FILE)
Posted at 12:44 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 15:44:02-04

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — A California man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for his role in the death of a Montana sheriff’s deputy.

District Judge Kathy Seely sentenced Lloyd Barrus to three life terms to be served concurrently after he was found guilty of accountability to deliberate homicide in the 2017 death of Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore.

Barrus also was found responsible on two counts of attempted deliberate homicide for shots fired by his son, Marshall Barrus, at other law enforcement officers' vehicles. Marshall Barrus was fatally wounded in a shootout with officers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Positive Stories About Kern County

Kern's Kindness