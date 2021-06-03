Watch
California man sentenced for assaulting flight attendants

Paul Sakuma/ASSOCIATED PRESS
** FILE ** In this July 31, 2006 file photo, a United Airlines plane leaves San Francisco International Airport. United has invested in flight planning software that helps pilots choose the best routes and speeds. In some cases, that means planes fly at slower speeds. United estimates the software will save it $20 million a year in fuel and overflight costs, fees foreign countries charge airlines for use of their airspace. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, file)
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A California man has been sentenced to six months in prison for assaulting two flight attendants while traveling from San Diego to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The office of the U.S. Attorney for New Mexico announced the sentencing Wednesday of 43-year-old Alton James Johnson of Yuba City, California. James pleaded guilty to the assault on Jan. 12.

Prosecutors said in a plea agreement that Johnson repeatedly touched a female flight attendant on her legs during a December 2019 flight. She asked him to stop and he then grabbed her by the buttocks. Prosecutors say a second flight attendant stepped in to help and he grabbed that attendant by the arm.

