California may empower citizens to sue over illegal firearms

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
A person passes a memorial near the location of a mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured in the shooting a day earlier.
Posted at 8:09 AM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 11:09:32-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California may try an innovative new way to deter illegal weapons, spurred most recently by a mass shooting near the state Capitol.

Sen. Robert Hertzberg on Tuesday will take the first step to advance a bill allowing private citizens to sue anyone who distributes illegal assault weapons, parts that can be used to build weapons, guns without serial numbers, or .50 caliber rifles.

The penalty is at least $10,000 in civil damages for each weapon, plus attorneys fees.

Opponents say it's an absurd tit-for-tat with Texas over a bill there to deter abortions.

