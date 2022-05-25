California moves toward allowing lawsuits over illegal guns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California senators have approved giving people the power to sue those who traffic in illegal firearms, mimicking a Texas law that is intended to deter abortions.

They acted hours after Tuesday’s deadly elementary school shooting in Texas.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom sought the bill in response to a Texas law allowing people to go after those who provide or assist in providing abortions.

The California version would allow people to file civil lawsuits against anyone who distributes illegal assault weapons, parts that can be used to build weapons, guns without serial numbers, or .50 caliber rifles.

Republican Sen. Andreas Borgeas said legislators should instead empower law enforcement to act.