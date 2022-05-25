Watch
California moves toward allowing lawsuits over illegal guns

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - An ATF agent poses with homemade rifles, or "ghost guns," at an ATF field office in Glendale, Calif., on Aug. 29, 2017. Spurred by the Tuesday, May 24, 2022, deadly elementary school shooting in Texas, California senators approved giving citizens the power to sue those who traffic in illegal firearms, mimicking a Texas law that is intended to deter abortions. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
David Hamilton
Posted at 6:38 PM, May 24, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California senators have approved giving people the power to sue those who traffic in illegal firearms, mimicking a Texas law that is intended to deter abortions.

They acted hours after Tuesday’s deadly elementary school shooting in Texas.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom sought the bill in response to a Texas law allowing people to go after those who provide or assist in providing abortions.

The California version would allow people to file civil lawsuits against anyone who distributes illegal assault weapons, parts that can be used to build weapons, guns without serial numbers, or .50 caliber rifles.

Republican Sen. Andreas Borgeas said legislators should instead empower law enforcement to act.

