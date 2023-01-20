California no longer in 'extreme' drought according to U.S. Drought Monitor

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — The intense rain and snow that have been pouring in most of California have taken the state out of the "Extreme" drought classification, according to the United States Drought Monitor's most recent update.

It's the first time in almost three years the state has not had the "Extreme" or "Exceptional" drought rating, which are the two worst designations. Just two weeks ago, almost 7 million Californians lived in areas under those designations. Now, no one does.

Santa Barbara County and Ventura County saw the biggest improvements, though they also got the brunt of the flooding and mudslides.

The state is not out of the woods yet though, as more than 90 percent of the state is still under a drought designation.