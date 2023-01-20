Watch Now
NewsCovering California

Actions

California no longer in 'extreme' drought according to U.S. Drought Monitor

Califronia Drought
Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2015, file photo, a riverboat glides through Lake Mead on the Colorado River at Hoover Dam near Boulder City, Nev. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Califronia Drought
Posted at 6:38 AM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 09:39:22-05

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — The intense rain and snow that have been pouring in most of California have taken the state out of the "Extreme" drought classification, according to the United States Drought Monitor's most recent update.

It's the first time in almost three years the state has not had the "Extreme" or "Exceptional" drought rating, which are the two worst designations. Just two weeks ago, almost 7 million Californians lived in areas under those designations. Now, no one does.

Santa Barbara County and Ventura County saw the biggest improvements, though they also got the brunt of the flooding and mudslides.

The state is not out of the woods yet though, as more than 90 percent of the state is still under a drought designation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Hosted by Ryan Nelson