California school districts can still apply for HVAC

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — California saw record-breaking temperatures during last week's heat wave and the stretch of high temperatures had some school districts realizing they will eventually need to install more air conditioning systems.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, most California schools were in dire need of better ventilation systems to improve air quality so they could safely reopen. Assemblymember Phil Ting (D - San Francisco) introduced legislation to help install and modernize heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, known as HVAC.

$600 million for ventilation work over three years has been offered to school districts that apply. There currently is roughly $200 million available, as of September 12. The deadline to apply is October 31st.

Assemblymember Ting says that districts need a plan around water filtration and ventilation before they can apply.

"There is money still available. If they don't get it this round, there is another round coming," said Ting on the subject.

The money for HVAC comes from the Energy Efficiency Fund that ratepayers already pay into, which continues to grow.