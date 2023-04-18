California stockpiles alternate abortion drug following Texas ruling

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Following a ruling by a federal court in Texas suspending the abortion medication known as mifepristone, California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that the state will be stockpiling another abortion pill: Misoprostol.

Though mifepristone is generally taken before misoprostol as part of a series of medications to conduct an abortion, misoprostol can work on its own to end a pregnancy.

2,000,000 misoprostol pills have already been stockpiled in California. Newsom says it's a way to ensure that California residents will still have access to safe and affordable reproductive care.

Bakersfield Pregnancy Center Medical Clinic Manager Stephanie Puffenbarger questions the governor's decision. Taking misoprostol on its own will terminate a pregnancy, but there are concerns from some health experts about the potential for additional complications.

"It's not an effective way to have an abortion," said Puffenbarger. "It's less safe, and so - why would he choose this medication to stockpile?"

According to Puffenbarger, misoprostol on its own only creates more health complications for women. Using misoprostol only to terminate a pregnancy can lead to a higher failure rate and an increased chance of birth defects.

However, according to a clinical trial done by Ibis Reproductive Health in 2021, 78 percent of participants had a complete abortion without the need for surgical intervention with a misoprostol-only medication abortion.

The governor's decision to stockpile the drug comes after a Texas judge issued a suspension ruling on mifepristone, which is typically taken alongside misoprostol in a medication abortion.

In a recent press release, Governor Newsom defended his decision in a statement that reads, in part:

"We will not cave to extremists who are trying to outlaw these critical abortion services. Medication abortion remains legal in California."

President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte Stacy Cross says she agrees with Governor Newsom, and acknowledges using the medication on its own can still have complications, but says there is still a successful completion rate.

"There are going to be more challenges with pain management, but it's still very successful in helping us complete a medication abortion," said Cross.

Planned Parenthood says regardless of the court's ruling, they are prepared to still offer safe abortion options using only the misoprostol pill.