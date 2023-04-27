California storms may cause gold rush in Gold Country

GOLD COUNTRY, Calif. (KERO) — Some unexpected news from all this wet weather: California's back-to-back storms may have actually sparked another gold rush.

Mark Dayton, a metal detector expert, recently found a supposed $750 treasure in what he says was just a few hours of time. Dayton believes more gold will be more easily available this year in the historic area of Gold Country, where James Marshall's 1848 find changed California forever.

The predicted gold rush follows the series of intense winter storms eroding rock from waterways.

"As the water comes down really quickly, especially in steep canyons, it hits the banks and washes fresh dirt right off the banks and liberates new fresh deposits of gold right into the water," explained Dayton.

Gold Country is located on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada.

