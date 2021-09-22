Watch
California struggles to conserve water amid historic drought

Ethan Swope/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, visitors look out over Lake Oroville as water levels remain low due to continuing drought conditions in Butte County, Calif. Californians failed to significantly cut back their water consumption in July, state officials announced Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, foreshadowing some difficult decisions for Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration as an historic drought lingers into the fall. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)
Posted at 12:05 PM, Sep 22, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians failed to significantly cut back on their water consumption in July.

The Sacramento Bee reports new data released Tuesday shows residents reduced their water consumption by 1.8% compared to 2020.

Gov. Gavin Newsom had asked people to voluntarily cut back their water use by 15%.

State Water Resources Board chair Joaquin Esquivel said the state will have to do more on conservation. But he was hopeful the numbers would improve.

Association of California Water Agencies Executive Director Dave Eggerton said water agencies are ramping up public information campaigns. He called the conservation numbers a “promising start.”

