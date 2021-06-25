California to extend eviction ban, pay back rent for tenants

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will ban evictions for unpaid rent through the end of September and will use federal money to pay off eligible tenants' debt.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislative leaders announced the deal on Friday. The agreement extends California's current eviction moratorium that was scheduled to expire on Wednesday.

To be eligible, tenants must pay at least 25% of what they owe by Sept. 30. They must sign a declaration that they have had economic hardship because of the pandemic. And they must make 80% or less of the area median income.

Newsom said he will sign the bill into law.