Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California to extend eviction ban, pay back rent for tenants

items.[0].image.alt
Michael Dwyer/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in Swampscott, Mass. A federal freeze on most evictions is set to expire soon. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Eviction Moratorium
Posted at 10:40 AM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 13:47:04-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will ban evictions for unpaid rent through the end of September and will use federal money to pay off eligible tenants' debt.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislative leaders announced the deal on Friday. The agreement extends California's current eviction moratorium that was scheduled to expire on Wednesday.

For Rent

23ABC In-Depth

Eviction moratorium protection can have consequences

Brianna Willis, 23ABC
4:00 PM, Jun 21, 2021

To be eligible, tenants must pay at least 25% of what they owe by Sept. 30. They must sign a declaration that they have had economic hardship because of the pandemic. And they must make 80% or less of the area median income.

Newsom said he will sign the bill into law.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Congrats to Grads

Congrats to Grads