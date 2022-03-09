California to lift school mask requirements

(KERO) — The California Department of Public Health said indoor mask requirements for schools (K-12) will be lifted after Friday, March 11th.

The CDPH said while masks won't be required starting Monday but kids will be strongly recommended to wear one. Local health departments and local school agencies will still be able to have their own rules on mask guidelines, according to the CDPH.

The agency said it has provided guidance to local officials to determine whether local universal indoor masking requirements should remain in place for K-12 school settings.