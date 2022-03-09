Watch
California to lift school mask requirements

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - Kindergarteners wear masks while listening to their teacher amid the COVID-19 pandemic at Washington Elementary School on Jan. 12, 2022, in Lynwood, Calif.
(KERO) — The California Department of Public Health said indoor mask requirements for schools (K-12) will be lifted after Friday, March 11th.

The CDPH said while masks won't be required starting Monday but kids will be strongly recommended to wear one. Local health departments and local school agencies will still be able to have their own rules on mask guidelines, according to the CDPH.

The agency said it has provided guidance to local officials to determine whether local universal indoor masking requirements should remain in place for K-12 school settings.

