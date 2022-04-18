Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California to see more spring snow and rain after dry winter

California Spring Snow
Peter Morning/MMSA via AP
In this photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, skiers line up at the Caynon Express high speed chairlift in Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., on Friday, April 15, 2022.
California Spring Snow
Posted at 8:44 AM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 11:44:00-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — More late-season snow and rain is predicted for California. A dry start to Monday is expected to give way to showers in the Central Valley and mountain snow by evening and continue into Tuesday.

Four weeks into spring, winter weather advisories will be in effect Tuesday above 6,500 feet on the west slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and in the greater Lake Tahoe area. The National Weather Service advises travelers to expect snow and difficult conditions, including reduced visibility.

In the Lake Tahoe area, ridgetop winds will gust up to 100 mph.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul

Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul