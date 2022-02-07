Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California will end mask mandate on Feb. 15, lifts negative test requirement to visit hospitals, nursing homes

items.[0].image.alt
Boris Grdanoski/AP
People wearing face masks shop at a green market in Skopje, North Macedonia, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)
Shopping masks
Posted at 3:27 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 18:49:04-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California will end the statewide indoor mask mandate on Feb. 15. In addition, the state is also lifting negative test requirements to visit hospitals, nursing homes. Meantime, health officials say they are continuing to evaluate the masking requirement for schoolchildren.

In a tweet, Governor Gavin Newsom said "CA’s case rate has decreased by 65% since our Omicron peak. Our hospitalizations have stabilized across the state. Our statewide indoor mask requirement will expire on 2/15. Unvaccinated people will still need to wear masks indoors."

Governor Newsom’s administration brought back the masking mandate in mid-December as the omicron variant gained momentum, and last month extended it through Feb. 15. State health officials said Monday the mandate will end that day.

Local health officials can continue their own requirements, however.

The state also is lifting a requirement that people test negative before visiting hospitals and nursing homes, effective immediately.

Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon are also dropping their mask mandates.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Harlem Globetrotters Ticket Sweepstakes

Enter to Win a Family Four Pack