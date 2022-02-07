California will end mask mandate on Feb. 15, lifts negative test requirement to visit hospitals, nursing homes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California will end the statewide indoor mask mandate on Feb. 15. In addition, the state is also lifting negative test requirements to visit hospitals, nursing homes. Meantime, health officials say they are continuing to evaluate the masking requirement for schoolchildren.

In a tweet, Governor Gavin Newsom said "CA’s case rate has decreased by 65% since our Omicron peak. Our hospitalizations have stabilized across the state. Our statewide indoor mask requirement will expire on 2/15. Unvaccinated people will still need to wear masks indoors."

— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 7, 2022

Governor Newsom’s administration brought back the masking mandate in mid-December as the omicron variant gained momentum, and last month extended it through Feb. 15. State health officials said Monday the mandate will end that day.

Local health officials can continue their own requirements, however.

The state also is lifting a requirement that people test negative before visiting hospitals and nursing homes, effective immediately.

Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon are also dropping their mask mandates.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.