Californians warned to brace for more storms, 'relentless parade of cyclones'

CALIFORNIA, Calif. (KERO) — The weather disaster rocking the state has turned even more deadly and destructive, as forecasters warn Californians to brace for what they are calling a "relentless parade of cyclones."

Atmospheric rivers have been slamming the west coast and causing widespread flooding. 32,000 people are under evacuation orders currently, with more expected to be added. Officials are preparing for about ten more days of rain.

Coastal areas are being hit especially hard by the storms. In Santa Barbara, the city saw six inches of downpour on Monday alone, flooding homes and major highways in the area.

Meanwhile in San Luis Obispo, dive teams spent Monday searching for a child who was swept away by flood waters near the Salinas River that morning. Witnesses say a 5-year-old boy and his mom were trapped in their car by the water. The mom was reportedly rescued, but the boy was carried off by the stream. Officials say the search has been called off for now due to the weather being too severe for first responders to access the area.