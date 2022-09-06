Caltrans: 2 lanes of NB I-5 in Castaic to remain closed

CASTAIC, Calif. (KERO) — Caltrans said the two right lanes of northbound I-5 in Castaic will remain closed indefinitely due to damage from the Route Fire, while all southbound I-5 lanes are open.

The lanes closures stretch from Lake Hughes Road to Templin Highway, said Caltrans.

Engineers conducted reviews of the damage to the road caused by the Route Fire on Monday, said Caltrans.

Cracks on the road near the concrete shoulder have widened to two inches and much of the timber lagging has fallen off the walls, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans advises drivers to expect long delays and to seek alternative routes including: Hwy. 126 to Hwy. 101 or Hwy. 14 to Hwy. 138.