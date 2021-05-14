CalWater warning customers about new odor and taste to tap water

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Water Service is warning customers that water from their taps could have a different taste and smell. Although it's still safe to drink.

Cal Water sent out an email Thursday saying the change is due to rising temperatures and algae currently in the Kern River. The utility says that they treat any water going out to make it safe to use and drink.

If you do notice the difference they say to refrigerate an open pitcher of water which will help get rid of the smell.