Charges dismissed against PG&E over deadly Zogg Fire, 4 people died in the 2020 blaze

(KERO) — All criminal charges against Pacific Gas and Electric regarding the 2020 Zogg Fire have been dismissed by a California judge.

The decision comes after a tentative court order found there was no evidence that inspections in the area were below industry standards.

PG&E has agreed to a $50 million civil settlement with most of the money going toward support organizations that are helping those affected by the blaze.

The Zogg Fire ignited after a tree fell on a PG&E distribution line.

Four people were killed and more than 56,000 acres were scorched.

PG&E will also implement new vegetation management systems to help prevent another incident like this from happening again.