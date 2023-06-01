Watch Now
Charges dismissed against PG&E over deadly Zogg Fire, 4 people died in the 2020 blaze

The decision comes after a tentative court order found there was no evidence that inspections in the area were below industry standards.
All criminal charges against Pacific Gas and Electric regarding the 2020 Zogg Fire have been dismissed by a California judge.
Posted at 7:29 AM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 10:29:43-04

PG&E has agreed to a $50 million civil settlement with most of the money going toward support organizations that are helping those affected by the blaze.

The Zogg Fire ignited after a tree fell on a PG&E distribution line.

Four people were killed and more than 56,000 acres were scorched.

PG&E will also implement new vegetation management systems to help prevent another incident like this from happening again.

