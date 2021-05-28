NewsCovering California Actions Facebook Tweet Email Charges refiled against deputies in San Francisco beating 23ABC News Graphic By: Associated Press Posted at 11:09 AM, May 28, 2021 and last updated 2021-05-28 14:09:22-04 SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Submit a Picture of a Current Service Member or Veteran