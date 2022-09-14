CHP to hold DUI Checkpoint in Stanislaus County and Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will conduct a DUI/Drivers License Checkpoint in Modesto and Stanislaus County on September 17th. The checkpoint will take place between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. the next day.

The CHP DUI/Drivers License Checkpoint will focus on the northern area of Modesto, as well as an unincorporated area of Stanislaus County.

According to CHP, 3,804 people were killed in crashes throughout the state of California in 2018. Over 21 percent of those accidents were caused by drugged or drunk driving. More recent studies suggest that 30 percent of drivers involved in fatal accidents had at least one drug in their system.

The DUI/Drivers License Checkpoints are placed strategically by CHP in areas that see high amounts of DUI arrests, taking into account safety for the public and officers.

To report a drunk driver, call 911.