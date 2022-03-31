Cocaine, marijuana seized in Pacific brought to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A big haul of cocaine and marijuana seized from vessels in the Eastern Pacific has been brought to San Diego aboard a U.S. Coast Guard cutter.

The Coast Guard says the 11,300 pounds of cocaine and more than 4,000 pounds of marijuana offloaded Thursday is valued at about $223 million.

The interdictions were conducted by the U.S. cutters Kimball, Legare and Spencer, and the Canadian vessel HMCS Yellowknife.

The Honolulu-based Kimball brought the contraband to San Diego.

The Kimball's commander. Capt. Thomas D’Arcy, says 15 individuals were detained during the seizures.