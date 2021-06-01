Watch
Condemned sex offender dies awaiting execution in 4 deaths

Richard Allen Benson
Posted at 1:45 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 16:45:51-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California corrections officials say a 74-year-old sex offender sentenced to death for killing a woman and three of her children has died on death row.

Richard Allen Benson was found unresponsive alone in his San Quentin State Prison cell early Monday. He was pronounced dead about a half-hour later.

Officials said Tuesday that foul play is not suspected, but his cause of death will be determined by the Marin County coroner.

He was sentenced to death for four counts of first-degree murder in the 1986 slayings of Laura Camargo and three of her children in San Luis Obispo County.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
