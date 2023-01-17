Constant storms have positive effects on drought in some areas

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — Following weeks of storms and flooding, the weather has had a positive effect on water levels in many areas of California.

For the first time in nearly four years, the Lexington Reservoir in the Santa Cruz Mountains spilled over. Water is flowing down a spillway into Los Gatos Creek. The reservoir was only 33 percent full on Dec 1. It's now completely full. The water from the reservoir serves the people living in Santa Clara County.

Meanwhile in San Luis Obispo County, the water levels are rising at Lake Nacimiento. The County Water Resources Agency says the lake now holds 328,000 acre-feet of water. That's 87 percent of capacity. To put that into perspective, it was listed at 76 percent capacity on Fri, Jan 13.