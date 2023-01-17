Watch Now
NewsCovering California

Actions

Constant storms have positive effects on drought in some areas

California Storms
Richard Vogel/AP
A glimmer of blue sky is seen as fast moving storm clouds pass over the Hollywood Freeway early Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 in Los Angeles. A barrage of atmospheric river storms has dumped rain and snow on California since late December, cutting power to thousands, swamping roads, unleashing debris flows, and triggering landslides. Monday's system is relatively weak compared with earlier storms. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
California Storms
Posted at 7:03 AM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 10:03:53-05

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — Following weeks of storms and flooding, the weather has had a positive effect on water levels in many areas of California.

For the first time in nearly four years, the Lexington Reservoir in the Santa Cruz Mountains spilled over. Water is flowing down a spillway into Los Gatos Creek. The reservoir was only 33 percent full on Dec 1. It's now completely full. The water from the reservoir serves the people living in Santa Clara County.

Meanwhile in San Luis Obispo County, the water levels are rising at Lake Nacimiento. The County Water Resources Agency says the lake now holds 328,000 acre-feet of water. That's 87 percent of capacity. To put that into perspective, it was listed at 76 percent capacity on Fri, Jan 13.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Hosted by Ryan Nelson