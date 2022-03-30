Watch
Convicted terrorist sentenced for selling methamphetamine

File image of a gavel in front of law books.
23ABC News
Posted at 10:30 AM, Mar 30, 2022
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A convicted terrorist from Southern California has been sentenced to more than 15 1/2 years in prison for selling drugs to an undercover FBI agent.

Federal prosecutors say Ahmed Alasiri of Garden Grove was sentenced Monday.

Authorities say Alasiri sold nearly four pounds of meth to the agent in 2020, a year after he was released from federal prison.

Alasiri served 16 years behind bars for conspiracy to levy war against the United States government through terrorism.

Prosecutors say his co-conspirators robbed gas stations to raise money for attacks that Alasiri planned on U.S. military operations and Jewish and Israeli facilities.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
