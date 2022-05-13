Watch
Convoy brings home California firefighter killed by tree

23ABC News
Posted at 11:35 AM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 14:35:27-04

RED BLUFF, Calif. (AP) — A contract wildland firefighter who was killed by a falling tree in California last week has been brought home by a convoy of fellow firefighters.

The convoy escorted the body of 26-year-old Darin Banks on a long journey Thursday from Modesto to a mortuary in Red Bluff, where he lived.

Firefighters from local agencies saluted along the 200-mile route.

Banks worked for Firestorm Wildland Fire Suppression Inc.

The company says he was struck by a dead tree that unexpectedly fell while assigned to a hand crew preparing an area for a prescribed burn in Tuolumne County on May 6.

He is survived by a 4-year-old son, his mother and other relatives.

