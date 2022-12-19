Couple survive 300-foot drop from Monkey Canyon in car

PALMDALE, Calif. (KERO) — A young couple's car plummeted over the edge of a steep California canyon. Both lived to tell the tale.

Cloe Fields and her boyfriend Christian Zelada were driving on a two-lane highway in Southern California when a woman pulled-up behind them and began honking her horn. When Zelada pulled over to let them pass, the couple's car lost traction, spun around, and went over the edge. The car hit a few trees on the way down before it flipped over and came to a rest at the bottom of the canyon.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says the couple took a 300-foot plunge into Monkey Canyon in the Angeles National Forest. Incredibly, Fields says she and her boyfriend only had facial bruises, some cuts, and a bit of neck pain with a concussion.

Despite having no cell service, Fields' iPhone detected a crash and, through an SOS satellite feature, was able to relay their location to emergency responders. A rescue team by helicopter pulled the couple out of the canyon.