Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Court upholds California ban on high-capacity magazines

items.[0].image.alt
Damian Dovarganes/AP
In this Dec. 27, 2012, file photo, a variety of military-style semi-automatic rifles obtained during a buy back program are displayed at Los Angeles police headquarters. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned two lower court judges and upheld California’s ban on high-capacity magazines Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in a split decision that may be headed for the U.S. Supreme Court.
Gun Rights Large Capacity Magazines
Posted at 11:47 AM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 14:53:53-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld California's ban on high-capacity magazines in a split decision that may be headed for the U.S. Supreme Court.

The San Francisco-based panel acted Tuesday after two appellate judges last year ruled the state’s ban on magazines holding more than 10 bullets violates the U.S. Constitution’s protection of the right to bear firearms. But in the 7-4 decision, the 9th Circuit reasoned that the law doesn't outlaw any weapon and interferes only minimally with the right of self defense.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Condors Blackout Cancer Night Ticket Sweepstakes

Enter to Win Tickets