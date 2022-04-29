Watch
Coyote attack injures girl on California's Huntington Beach

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
FILE - This aerial photo shows the pier and shoreline in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Oct. 11, 2021. A coyote attacked and injured a girl on Southern California's famed Huntington Beach. A police spokesperson says the attack occurred Thursday, April 28, 2022, at night on the beach on the north side of Huntington Beach Pier. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Posted at 4:50 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 19:50:56-04

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a coyote attacked and injured a girl on Southern California’s famed Huntington Beach.

A police spokesperson says the attack occurred Thursday night on the beach near the Huntington Beach Pier.

The girl was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police later shot two coyotes, killing one, but the other got away.

The city has been conducting increased trapping efforts for several weeks and is asking residents to report coyote sightings.

Huntington Beach has one of California’s classic surf breaks and is known as “Surf City USA.”

