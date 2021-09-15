Democrats could reform 'weaponized' California recall system

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Hours after California Gov. Gavin Newsom beat back a recall election that could have removed him, his fellow Democrats in the state Legislature said they will seek changes to make it more difficult to challenge a sitting governor.

Newsom said Wednesday that the recall process has been “weaponized.”

Possible reforms include increasing the number of signatures needed to force a recall election and requiring wrongdoing on the part of the officeholder.

Newsom on Tuesday became only the second governor in U.S. history to defeat a recall. The decisive victory ensures that the nation’s most populous state remains a laboratory for progressive policies.