Democrats could reform 'weaponized' California recall system

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
In this July 29, 2021, file photo, volunteer Merle Canfield assembles yard signs against the Sept. 14, recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom, at the Fresno County Democratic Party headquarters in Fresno, Calif. Democratic state lawmakers Sen. Steve Glazer and Assemblyman Marc Berman called for reforming the recall election requirements, Wednesday Sept. 15, 2021. This could include increasing the number of signatures to force a recall election, raising the standards to require malfeasance on the part of the office-holder and change the current process in which someone with a small percentage of votes could replace a sitting governor.
Posted at 3:59 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 18:59:26-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Hours after California Gov. Gavin Newsom beat back a recall election that could have removed him, his fellow Democrats in the state Legislature said they will seek changes to make it more difficult to challenge a sitting governor.

Newsom said Wednesday that the recall process has been “weaponized.”

Possible reforms include increasing the number of signatures needed to force a recall election and requiring wrongdoing on the part of the officeholder.

Newsom on Tuesday became only the second governor in U.S. history to defeat a recall. The decisive victory ensures that the nation’s most populous state remains a laboratory for progressive policies.

