Department of Water Resources Snow Survey records 59-inch snow depth

Randall Benton/AP
Anthony Burdock, left, and Sean de Guzman, chief of snow surveys for the California Department of Water Resources, check the depth of the snow pack during the first snow survey of the season at Phillips Station near Echo Summit, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. The survey found the snowpack at 78.5 inches deep with a water content of 20 inches. Statewide, the snow holds 160% of the water it normally does this time of year.
Posted at 11:23 AM, May 02, 2023
PHILLIPS, Calif. (KERO) — California's Department of Water Resources conducted the fifth snow survey of the season at Phillips Station on Mon, May 1.

The survey recorded 59 inches of snow depth and a snow water content of 30 inches, which is 241 percent of the yearly average at this location on May 1.

The DWR's Snow Survey and Water Supply Forecast Section Manager Sean De Guzman gave a statement on why this is significant.

"Last time we were here was in May of 2020 when we only measured about an inch-and-a-half of snow-water content, a major difference to what we're seeing here today," said Guzman. "We are standing on almost five feet worth of snow depth and about 30 inches of snow-water content, so a stark difference to where we were in May of 2020."

