Disney World prices rise, following Disneyland's lead

(KERO) — Disneyland ticket prices jumped an entire 9 percent in October and now its Floridian sister park is doing the same. As of December 8th, Disney World will be increasing the prices of tickets, add-ons, and passes.

The announcement that Disney World would be raising prices came only days before Disney replaced the now former Disney CEO Bob Chapek with former and now current CEO Bob Iger on Sunday night, November 21st. It is currently unclear if prices will continue to rise under Iger, who was the CEO of Disney for 15 years and was instrumental in acquiring the rights to Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm.

Disney World's price increase will change depending on which park the ticket is for, something that was not done in the past. Formerly, Disney World parks were in the range of $109 to $159. Now, each ticket is priced park-specific. Disney’s Animal Kingdom will stay in the $109 to $159 range, while Disney’s Hollywood Studios is now approximately $124 to $179. Disney's EPCOT Theme Park is $114 to $179 and the main park, Disney's Magic Kingdom, will be $124 to $189 depending on the day.

Meanwhile in California, Disneyland prices rose at least 9 percent depending on the ticket in October despite rising 8 percent the year prior. Each tier saw an increase in price, as did multi-day passes, Park Hopper tickets, the Genie+ pass, and parking.

Disneyland prices are now $114 for Tier 1 as compared to the previous $104, $129 for Tier 2 compared to the former $119, $144 for Tier 3 despite the former $134, $159 for Tier 4 compared to the previous price of $149, $169 for Tier 5 compared to the previous $159 ticket price, and $179 for Tier 6 compared to the old price of $164.

Meanwhile, Disneyland's Park Hopper tickets, tickets meant for both Disneyland and the Disney California Adventure Park, now range from $179 to $244 depending on the tier chosen, previously ranging from $164 to $224.

Disneyland also added Tier 0 tickets to combat the rise in prices, however, the tier will only be available on days with low attendance. The price of a Tier 0 ticket is $104 for single park admission and $169 for a Park Hopper ticket.