Disneyland announces 'Tiana's Palace' restaurant, newest addition to theme park

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KERO) — A new "Princess and the Frog" restaurant is coming to Disneyland later this year.

Tiana’s Palace, with its "peach-colored walls and fancy green wrought-iron balconies," will be the newest restaurant on the Anaheim theme park’s Orleans Street. The quick-service style eatery will feature authentic New Orleans flavors with the pizzazz and flair of the restaurant from the film.

According to the Disney Parks blog, "Disney Imagineers are partnering with Disney Animation artists from the original film to bring this story to life at Disneyland park. In fact, the film designers took inspiration from the exterior of the original French Market Restaurant in New Orleans Square when designing Tiana’s Palace for the movie, so this is a long-dreamt homecoming."

Tiana's Palace will replace the French Market Restaurant. However, the French Market Restaurant's Mint Julep Bar will stay, reopening with Mickey beignets available.

The reveal comes after the recently opened Eudora’s Chic Boutique, a new retail shop that Tiana opened with her mother, Eudora. All of this will be followed by a new attraction called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, set to open in Disneyland park in 2024.