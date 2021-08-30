Do you qualify for the second round of Golden State Stimulus checks?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — If you haven't received your Golden State Stimulus yet you could be getting it this week.
Governor Gavin Newsom announced that millions of Californians would be getting their $600 stimulus checks starting last Friday. However, the majority of Californians who qualify will get them starting Wednesday on the first of the month.
While the Golden State Stimulus will be going out to about two-thirds of Californians, not everyone will be eligible.
In the spring Californians who made less than $30,000 a year received the first round of checks. Those residents with children will be eligible for $500 this time around.
Anyone making less than $75,000 a year will be eligible for $600 checks. Taxpayers without children can get $600 while those with children can qualify for $1,100.
According to the State of California Franchise Tax Board's Golden State Stimulus II website, here are those that are eligible:
To qualify, you must:
- File your 2020 taxes by October 15, 2021
- Have a California Adjusted Gross Income (CA AGI) of $1 to $75,000 for the 2020 tax year. For this information refer to:
- Line 17 on Form 540
- Line 16 on Form 540 2EZ
- Have wages of $0 to $75,000 for the 2020 tax year
- Be a California resident for more than half of the 2020 tax year
- Be a California resident on the date payment is issued
- Cannot be claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer
- A dependent is a qualifying child or qualifying relative. Go to FTB Publication 1540 for more information about a qualifying child and qualifying relative