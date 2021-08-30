Do you qualify for the second round of Golden State Stimulus checks?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — If you haven't received your Golden State Stimulus yet you could be getting it this week.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced that millions of Californians would be getting their $600 stimulus checks starting last Friday. However, the majority of Californians who qualify will get them starting Wednesday on the first of the month.

While the Golden State Stimulus will be going out to about two-thirds of Californians, not everyone will be eligible.

In the spring Californians who made less than $30,000 a year received the first round of checks. Those residents with children will be eligible for $500 this time around.

Anyone making less than $75,000 a year will be eligible for $600 checks. Taxpayers without children can get $600 while those with children can qualify for $1,100.

According to the State of California Franchise Tax Board's Golden State Stimulus II website, here are those that are eligible:

To qualify, you must: