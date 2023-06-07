Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to expand throughout California

(KERO) — It seems as if Dolly Parton has traded in her coat of many colors for a library of many books, as California is planning to expand the country music singer's Imagination Library to the entire state.

The Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free books to kids under five years old. The Golden State has 2.4 million kids at that age.

Governor Gavin Newsom's office says the expansion is expected to reach the entire state by 2028. California is also slated to become the first state to provide books in Spanish through the program.

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library has gifted more than 200 million books across the nation since its launch in 1995.

